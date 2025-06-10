NCP (SP) Maharashtra chief Patil hints at stepping down; 'will decide collectively, says Pawar

Pune, June 10 (PTI) NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil on Tuesday hinted at stepping down from the post in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar, an announcement coming amid speculation about the potential merger between two NCP factions and elections to local bodies looming.

It is important for the party to give a chance to new faces, Patil said at an event held at Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune on the Nationalist Congress Party's 26th foundation day, triggering an emotional reaction from workers who urged him to continue.

"Pawar Saheb gave me a lot of opportunities. I was entrusted with the responsibility for seven years. However, it is important for the party to give a chance to new faces now," Patil said, triggering a strong reaction from party workers who opposed his decision.

Sharad Pawar, who founded the NCP, was present on the dais.

Amid their emotional appeal, Patil requested the workers to calm down, his voice choking.

"This party belongs to Pawar Saheb, and hence, he should take an appropriate decision. We all have a long journey ahead. I thank Pawar Saheb and all the party workers," Patil said.

Addressing the party workers, Pawar said Jayant Patil's proposal will be discussed and deliberated among the senior party leaders before arriving at a decision.

"Jayant Patil has expressed his desire to me that new faces should get the opportunity. You and I should stand by him. I just want to say that we will discuss the proposal with him and all the senior party leaders and a collective decision will be taken," said Pawar.

He added that the party should ensure that new faces get opportunities in every district while deciding on Jayant Patil.

Patil, a staunch loyalist of Sharad Pawar, remained loyal to him since the formation of the NCP. He sided with the Pawar senior after Ajit Pawar rebelled in 2023.

Patil has been representing the Islampur constituency in the Maharashtra legislative assembly for more than three decades.

He had served as the cabinet minister of the Water Resources Department in Uddhav Thackeray's ministry. Earlier, he served as the Rural Development Minister (2009-2014), the Finance Minister (1999- 2008) and the Home Minister (2008- 2009).

He retained his seat in the 2014 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election when NCP was reduced to just 41 seats.

In 2018, he was unanimously elected as the state president of undivided NCP replacing Sunil Tatkare.

In the 2019 legislative assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, the NCP 54 and the Congress 42. The Shiv Sena allied with NCP and Congress to form a government under Uddhav Thackeray.

In the 2024 assembly elections held after the NCP split, the NCP headed by Ajit Pawar bagged 41 seats, while NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) could win only 10 seats. PTI SPK GK NSK