NCP (SP) MLA Awhad sees red over plainclothes cop recording his press conference

Thane, Jan 3 (PTI) NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday objected to a policeman recording his press conference, and detained him briefly while accusing the BJP-led Maharashtra government of surveillance of the Opposition.

The incident took place at the former state minister's residence in the city where he had called mediapersons.

Noticing that a man in civilian clothing was recording a video of the event, Awhad sought to know his identity. The person said he was from the Special Branch of Thane Police.

"Why are the police keeping a watch on Opposition leaders? Instead of targeting us, they should focus on individuals like Walmik Karad," the NCP(SP) leader said, referring to the close aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde arrested in an extortion case related to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district.

"How can the police enter my private residence during a press conference? What exactly does the government aim to achieve with such surveillance?" Awhad asked, and said he would not allow the policeman to leave until senior officials furnished an explanation.

After speaking to a senior official over the phone, the NCP(SP) leader let the policeman leave.

Talking about the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, Awhad claimed that Walmik Karad's notoriety in Beed district surpasses even that of gangsters such as Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Rajan and Arun Gawli.

Industrialists in Mumbai feared the gangsters, but in Beed even police are afraid of Karad, he said.

Awhad alleged that Karuna Munde, who claims to be the wife of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, was booked in a false case by putting pressure on Beed police. She was also booked in an atrocities case, Awhad further alleged.

Awhad said injustice was being done to Karuna but "we were seeing it with open eyes".

Awhad and Dhananjay Munde were colleagues until the split in the NCP in 2023.