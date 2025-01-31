NCP (SP) MLA hands over eggs to official to protest item being dropped from midday meal scheme

Thane, Jan 31 (PTI) The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Friday protested against the Maharashtra government's recent decision to drop eggs from midday meals given to school children due to lack of funds.

A delegation of the party led by MLA Jitendra Awhad met Thane Collector Ashok Shingare and handed him eggs along with a memorandum as part of the protest.

In November 2024, the Maharashtra government introduced a provision for one egg per week for students in government and government-aided schools, with a banana as an alternative for those who do not consume eggs.

However, the decision to discontinue eggs was taken reportedly due to lack of Rs 50 crore that the scheme entails.

"This decision is injustice on 24 lakh students studying in Zilla Parishad and municipal schools, who come from economically weaker backgrounds. Their families struggle to provide them with adequate nutrition, and eggs were introduced into the midday meal scheme to bridge this gap. The decision to discontinue eggs is a direct attack on their well-being," Awhad said.

"Is the government acting under pressure from a particular section of society? In Maharashtra, a majority of the citizens consume non-vegetarian food. BJP-ruled states like Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Goa have taken similar steps, and now Maharashtra has followed suit," he added.

The Maharashtra government has Rs 200 crore to spend on Ladki Bahin Yojana advertisements but claims it does not have Rs 50 crore for this scheme, the NCP (SP) MLA said.

Shingare assured the delegation that their concerns will be conveyed to the state government, he added.