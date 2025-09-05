NCP (SP) MLA Rohit defends uncle Ajit over 'threat' to IPS officer, says trap laid by allies

Mumbai, Sep 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, facing criticism for allegedly threatening a woman IPS officer in a viral video, on Friday received support from his nephew and MLA from rival NCP (SP) Rohit Pawar, who called him a victim of "trap" laid by allies.

NCP (SP) general secretary Rohit Pawar claimed Ajit Pawar's alliance partners have sought to deliberately give a different spin to the conversation between him and the IPS officer over illegal excavation of 'murrum' soil (used in road construction and other purposes) in Solapur district.

The Opposition MLA, in a post on social media platform X, said, "Ajitdada (as deputy CM is called in political circles and by his supporters) should take note of how a trap is being set by his friends." The NCP, headed by Ajit Pawar, is an ally of the BJP and Shiv Sena, and the three parties are constituents of the ruling Mahayuti coalition.

There are many important issues to be discussed in the state such as farm loan waiver and damage caused by rains. However, instead of talking about them, more discussion seems to be happening about the conversation between the female police officer in Karmala (Solapur district) and Ajit Pawar, said the NCP (SP) MLA.

He maintained his uncle, who heads the ruling coalition ally NCP, is known for being straightforward and his style of speaking may make people not knowing him well feel he is angry.

"In reality, even if Ajitdada speaks casually, a new person meeting him might feel he is angry or upset. But Ajitdada's working style, nature, and straightforwardness have been known to the entire Maharashtra for the past 35-40 years," he said.

In the Karmala incident, the female officer is also not at fault in any way, stated the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahilyanagar district in western Maharashtra.

"But it appears an attempt is being made by the friendly parties themselves to deliberately give a different spin to the conversation in Ajitdada's phone call, and target him," Rohit Pawar alleged.

The NCP (SP) legislator noted even though he is in opposition, his nature has always been to call a spade a spade, and so "Ajitdada should take note how a trap is being set by his own friends".

"We will continue to draw the government's attention to real issues without adding fuel to unnecessary controversies," he clarified.

In the viral video which surfaced on Thursday, Ajit Pawar was heard admonishing the IPS officer over phone when she was in the midst of taking action against illegal excavation of murrum soil in Solapur district.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), an ally of NCP (SP), has taken a different stand on the episode.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday accused Ajit Pawar of protecting "thieves", and said he has no right to remain in the government.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the deputy CM is asking an IPS officer to back illegal activities, but preaches about following law to others. PTI MR RSY