NCP (SP) moves EC over poll symbol allotted to independent nominee in Baramati

Pune, Apr 23 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party (SP) has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the symbol of a trumpet-like instrument allotted to an independent candidate contesting from its stronghold, Baramati, in Maharashtra's Pune district.

The NCP (SP) has claimed the ECI has allotted a trumpet-like symbol to independent candidate Shaikh Soyalshah Yunusshah and has identified it as "tutari".

The ECI has allotted "a man blowing turha" (a traditional trumpet) as the poll symbol for the NCP (SP).

The complaint filed by Laxmikant Khabiya, the poll representative of the party's candidate, Supriya Sule, stated that there is a similarity in both names, which can cause confusion among voters.

Khabiya submitted the complaint to the returning officer on April 20.

"The symbol given to the independent candidate is a trumpet. In Marathi, it cannot be called 'tutari'. We have requested the ECI to call the symbol 'trumpet' instead of 'tutari'," he stated in the complaint.

The "turha" in the NCP (SP) symbol is also called "tutari" in Marathi. It is sounded to mark the entry of important persons, ranging from kings earlier to political leaders now.

Baramati, which will go to polls in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 7, is the home turf of the Pawar family, and Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar, is seeking a straight fourth term from the constituency.

Sule is pitted against her sister-in-law and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra, the candidate of the NCP, a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance which also consists of the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Meanwhile, Sule said one month ago her team had raised the issue with the ECI over the symbol and asked them not to create confusion.

"After we took the objection, the symbol 'tutari' given to an independent candidate in Wardha was changed," she said.

The Lok Sabha MP said wherever the NCP (SP) is contesting, this symbol has been allotted to an independent candidate.

"We approached the returning officers of Satara, Baramati and Madha and raised our objection, but we have been told the matter comes under the purview of the ECI," she added.

Yunusshah, the independent candidate from Baramati who has been allotted the 'tutari' symbol, said the returning officer has informed that will be no change in the sign.

Pune district collector Suhas Diwase said the symbol issue does not come under his ambit or the returning officer of Baramati.

"It comes under the Election Commission and the complaint will be probed at that level," said Diwase. PTI SPK ARU RSY