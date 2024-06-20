NCP (SP) MP Amol Kolhe bats for state-level exam as alternative to NEET

Mumbai, June 20 (PTI) Amid growing protests against alleged irregularities in NEET, NCP (SP) leader Amol Kolhe on Thursday said a state-level entrance exam for medical courses should be considered as an alternative.

The MP from Shirur, who is a doctor by training, said the issue would be raised in Parliament.

The Narendra Modi government was not taking moral responsibility for the "massive irregularities", he told reporters.

"In future, it must be seen if NEET is necessary and a state-level entrance exam can be an alternative," Kolhe said. PTI MR KRK