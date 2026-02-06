NCP (SP) MP seeks high-level inquiry into Baramati plane crash

Beed, Feb 6 (PTI) NCP (SP) MP Bajrang Sonawane on Friday said there should be a high-level inquiry into the plane crash in which Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was killed last month.

CCTV footage from the time Ajit Pawar left his official bungalow in Mumbai till the time he reached the airport should be examined, Sonawane said, speaking to reporters.

The private aircraft carrying Pawar crashed at Baramati on January 28, killing all five persons who were on board. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has already ordered a probe into the incident.

An emotional Sonawane said Ajit Pawar played a significant role in shaping his political career when the former was part of the undivided Nationalist Congress Party.

"I have been associated with him since 1999. The entire Maharashtra and the country are grieving. This is a cruel twist of fate," he said.

A grand memorial of the deceased leader would be built on Yedeshwari sugar mill premises in Kaij tehsil, Sonawane announced. PTI COR KRK