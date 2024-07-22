NCP (SP) MP Sule asks Centre to discontinue Hindi voiceovers in TV broadcast of Parliament speeches

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule on Monday demanded that the Central government discontinue Hindi voiceovers for speeches made by members of the Parliament in English or regional languages broadcast on its television channel.

In a post on 'X', Sule said that Sansad TV started the "alarming" practice of giving voiceovers in Hindi to speeches made by MPs in English or regional languages in the first session of this Lok Sabha, and it has continued doing so in the Budget Session.

"This is a form of censorship. It denies crores of non-Hindi-speaking Indians the right to hear their elected representatives' original words in their own languages. The government must immediately discontinue this discriminatory and anti-federal move," she wrote. PTI ND ARU