NCP (SP) protests against right-wing leader Bhide's remarks on women's attire

Pune, Jul 3 (PTI) The Pune unit of NCP (SP) staged a protest on Wednesday against right-wing leader Sambhaji Bhide over his remarks on women's attire and demanded legal action against him.

At a programme during 'wari' (annual pilgrimage procession) in Maharashtra's Pune city on June 30, Bhide commented that women wearing "dress material" should not participate in the 'Vat Savitri' puja (performed by married women).

He also made some remarks allegedly demeaning India's independence.

Bhide's statements sparked a backlash, with some political parties and social organisations condemning his remarks.

NCP (SP) city president Prashant Jagtap, who took part in the protest at Balgandharva Chowk here on Wednesday, claimed, "He (Bhide) repeatedly makes statements that offend women." "A case should be registered against him immediately," he told reporters.

If a case is not registered and he is not arrested, the NCP (SP) will approach the Bombay High Court, Jagtap added.

In 2022, Bhide courted a controversy after he refused to speak to a woman journalist as she had not put a ‘bindi’ on her forehead. PTI SPK GK