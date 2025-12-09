NCP (SP) seeks strict measures to prevent repeat of Goa nightclub tragedy in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 9 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Tuesday urged the Mumbai fire brigade authorities to take immediate and stringent measures to prevent recurrence of a recent devastating fire incident at a nightclub in Goa that claimed 25 lives.

The fire broke out at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora in North Goa on Saturday night. Most of the 25 people killed in the incident were nightclub staffers.

A delegation of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Tuesday submitted a memorandum of this demand to Mumbai's Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Ravindra Ambolkar at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's headquarters in south Mumbai.

"After the shocking and painful incident in Goa, there is a pressing need for preventive action to avoid such a disaster in Mumbai," party's youth wing Mumbai unit president and state spokesperson Amol Matele said.

The party delegation was led by Matele.

The memorandum demanded surprise inspections and strict compliance checks.

It called for surprise fire safety inspections at prominent nightclubs and high-footfall entertainment hubs across the city and immediate assessment of existing safety infrastructure.

It also sought verification of valid and renewed fire NOCs, emergency exits, functional fire alarms, hydrants, sprinklers and smoke detectors.

The delegation further demanded a zero-tolerance policy for violations, including licence cancellation, sealing of establishments, penalties and legal action against offenders.

The memorandum proposed a joint task force comprising the fire brigade and police personnel to conduct weekly inspections, including night checks, and submission of videographed reports.

The party demanded mandatory fire safety training for staff of nightclubs and entertainment venues, regular mock drills and public awareness campaigns.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Matele said, "The Goa incident is a serious warning for both the administration and establishment owners. To ensure such disasters do not occur in Mumbai, immediate, decisive and strict action is essential." He emphasised that civic authorities and related departments must prioritise public safety and protect lives with urgency. PTI MR NP