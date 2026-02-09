NCP (SP) single largest party in Sangli ZP, says Jayant Patil

Sangli, Feb 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader and former Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Monday said the Sharad Pawar-led fold has emerged as the single largest party in the Sangli Zilla Parishad, clinching 18 seats.

Counting of votes for election to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra were held on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has secured majority in Sangli, as the NCP (SP) has won 18 seats, Congress 11 and Shiv Sena (UBT) one seat.

He said that the BJP won 16 seats, the Shiv Sena bagged eight and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP secured six seats, while other parties won two seats.

Patil said the verdict once again proved the NCP SP's strong influence in Sangli district and reaffirmed the party's leadership in local politics.

Patil thanked the voters of Sangli for placing their trust in the MVA in the rural body elections.

He alleged that the district had witnessed authoritarianism, hooliganism, controversial statements that hurt local culture, and unjust rules imposed on farmers.

"People have responded to all this through their vote," the NCP (SP) leader said. PTI MR ARU