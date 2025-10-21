NCP (SP) slams Lokpal's decision to buy BMW cars, calls it misuse of taxpayers' money

Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) The NCP (SP) on Tuesday questioned the anti-graft ombudsman Lokpal's decision to purchase seven high-end BMW cars, calling it a "loot" of taxpayers' money.

The President, who appoints the Lokpal members, should seek an explanation from the institution over the proposed purchase, said party spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a statement on X.

"The Lokpal is an institution meant to inquire into allegations of corruption against public functionaries. Now, the same anti-corruption ombudsman wants to buy seven luxury BMWs for its members? 'Irony just died a thousand deaths,'" he said.

"This is a loot of the honest taxpayers' money. The BJP-led government at the Centre cannot shy away from this issue and must take immediate cognisance of the matter," Crasto added.

The Lokpal of India has floated a tender to procure seven BMW 3 series 330Li cars, collectively worth around Rs 5 crore.

The on-road price of the car is around Rs 69.5 lakh in New Delhi.

