NCP (SP) stages protest over 'discrimination' in allocation of development funds in Pune

Pune, Sep 25 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) workers on Wednesday staged a protest in Pune alleging discrimination in distribution of District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) funds by the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

According to the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), while MPs and MLAs of ruling alliance Mahayuti were getting DPDC funds for development works, pleas of their counterparts from the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) were being ignored.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio and is also Pune's guardian minister, is the head of the panel in the western Maharashtra district.

"These funds are meant for MPs and MLAs for development works. Unfortunately, MPs and MLAs of the MVA have been left out and not given DPDC funds. We have been completely neglected," alleged Supriya Sule, NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member from Baramati in Pune district, while speaking at the protest site.

The state government is vindictive towards the opposition and this is very unfortunate, she added.