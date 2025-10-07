NCP (SP) stages protests condemning attack bid on CJI Gavai

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Leaders of the NCP (SP) staged protests in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday, condemning a lawyer's attempt to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B R Gavai, saying it was a bid to attack the Constitution and democracy.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at Hutatma Chowk, and some of them later agitated in front of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's statue near Mantralaya in south Mumbai.

A party worker said they had initially planned a rally from Hutatma Chowk to the Ambedkar statue, but were denied permission.

NCP state unit chief Shashikant Shinde, Mumbai unit chief Rakhi Jadhav and other supporters raised slogans condemning the attack.

A group of protesters later agitated in front of Dr Ambedkar's statue, holding banners and placards.

There was a large deployment of police personnel to prevent untoward incidents and ensure smooth vehicular movement in the area.

A similar protest was held by the opposition party in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, where supporters, led by party MLA Rohit Pawar, held placards and shouted slogans hailing Dr B R Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Rohit Pawar said that the bid to attack CJI Gavai was an attempt to attack the Constitution and democracy.

"This is an extremely condemnable incident. BJP leaders, who tweet instantly on trivial matters, only tweeted about this seven to eight hours later, when public outrage started surfacing. What should this be construed as?" he questioned.

On Monday, lawyer Rakesh Kishore (71) attempted to hurl a shoe towards CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court in New Delhi, prompting the Bar Council of India to suspend his license with immediate effect.

Kishore approached the dais on a raised platform, removed his shoe and tried to throw it towards the judges. Alert security personnel present inside the courtroom immediately intervened and foiled an apparent attack. PTI DC MR ARU