Jayant Patil hints at stepping down as NCP (SP) state chief, makes pitch for new faces to take over

Pune: NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil on Tuesday hinted at stepping down from the post in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar, triggering an emotional reaction from workers who urged him to continue.

It is important for the party to give a chance to new faces, Patil said at an event held at Balgandharva Auditorium in Pune on the Nationalist Congress Party's 26th foundation day.

Sharad Pawar, who founded the NCP, was present on the dais.

"Pawar saheb gave me a lot of opportunities. I was entrusted with the responsibility for seven years, but now it is important for the party to give a chance to new faces," Patil said, triggering a strong reaction from party workers who opposed his decision.

Amid their emotional appeal, Patil, in a voice choked with emotions, requested the workers to calm down.

"This party belongs to Pawar saheb, and hence, he should take an appropriate decision. We all have a long journey ahead. I thank Pawar saheb and all the party workers," Patil said, concluding his speech as Pawar looked on.

The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in July 2023 after his nephew Ajit Pawar joined the then Shiv Sena-BJP coalition government.

The party name and its clock symbol was given to the Ajit Pawar faction, while the one headed by the former Union agriculture minister was christened NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar).