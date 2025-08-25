NCP (SP) to hold special camp, farmers' morcha in Nashik on September 14-15

Mumbai, Aug 25 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will organise a special camp in Nashik in Maharashtra on September 14 for workers and leaders, and the event will be followed by a 'morcha' the next day highlighting issues faced by farmers and to seek loan waiver, it was announced on Monday.

Announcing the twin programmes in Mumbai, NCP (SP) state unit president Shashikant Shinde informed that the camp will be presided over by party chief Sharad Pawar.

The September 15 rally will highlight demands such as a complete farm loan waiver, immediate procurement of tur, moong and onion at government-declared minimum support prices (MSPs), and implementation of state government decisions regarding sugarcane cultivators.

Shinde, who was speaking to reporters after the party's state executive meeting, said the meet chaired by Pawar also resolved to intensify agitations on people's issues, including the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, alleged electoral malpractices and prepaid power meters.

"The Nashik morcha will also press for declaring wet drought due to unseasonal rains. The camp will conclude with the morcha, which will see participation of Sharad Pawar, senior leaders, office-bearers, workers, and a large number of farmers from across the state and the country," he said.

After the Nashik rally, the party would launch such agitations at district, taluka and city levels across Maharashtra, the former state minister said. PTI MR RSY