NCP (SP) to protest against Gadkari for completion of Latur-Tembhurni highway

Latur, Aug 24 (PTI) The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Saturday said it would start an indefinite strike in front of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur home seeking construction of a four-lane highway to Tembhurni.

The Latur district president of NCP (SP) Sanjay Shete said the protest will start on September 17, which is observed as Marathwada Libertaion Day.

The Latur-Murud-Tembhurni highway has been a demand of the people here for 25 years but it has been ignored, he said.

"This 162 kilometre stretch is crucial for transportation to Pune and Mumbai. This road is vital for people of Latur and Nanded districts traveling to Pune and Mumbai," he said.

Approximately 100 kilometres of the stretch is four lane or two lane but the remaining 52 kilometres from Murud Akola here to Yedshi in Dharashiv is incomplete.

"As per rules for a four-lane national highway, a minimum of 10,000 vehicles must commute within 24 hours. The Latur-Tembhurni road meets this criterion, yet the demand for its expansion has been neglected for 25 years. Gadkari had assured the construction of the four-lane highway during various events in Latur district but is yet to fulfil the promise," Shete claimed. PTI COR BNM