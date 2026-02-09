NCP (SP) urges auto drivers in Thane not to refuse rides to students during board exams

Thane, Feb 9 (PTI) A day before Maharashtra state board exams for Class 12 begin, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Monday appealed to autorickshaw drivers and owners in Thane district not to turn down request for rides to ensure students reach their centres on time.

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC or Class 12) examinations are beginning across Maharashtra from Tuesday (February 10), while Secondary School Certificate (SSC or Class 10) tests are scheduled from February 20.

In a statement issued here, NCP (SP)'s Thane district president Manoj Pradhan said Thane city is currently grappling with severe traffic congestion, which could pose difficulties for students commuting to examination centres.

He pointed out that public transport buses are likely to be delayed due to traffic snarls, forcing many students and parents to depend on autorickshaws for timely travel.

"Considering past experiences, there have been several instances where rickshaw drivers have refused fares. At least during the examination period, rickshaw drivers should cooperate and ensure that students are dropped at their respective examination centres without any inconvenience," Pradhan emphasised.

He stated that written appeals have been sent to all autorickshaw associations in Thane district, urging them to sensitise drivers about the importance of extending support to students during this crucial time.

He appealed to autorickshaw unions to take a humanitarian approach and ensure smooth transportation of students appearing for Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

In an official release issued here, the Thane Zilla Parishad informed that a total of 1,08,054 students have registered to appear for HSC examinations at 193 centres across the district.

As many as 1,19,742 students are slated to write SSC examinations at 326 centres in the district, the release added. PTI COR RSY