NCP (SP) urges EC to delist similar symbols for upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls

Mumbai, Jun 25 (PTI) Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has requested the Election Commission of India to withdraw or exclude certain symbols which it claimed are "deceptively similar" to the "man playing turha" symbol officially allotted to it.

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) argued that allocating phonetically similar symbols, such as "Trumpet/Tutari," to Independent candidates has put the party at a significant disadvantage and goes against the principle of creating a level playing field.

It refuted that allocating the "Trumpet" symbol to Independent candidates was appropriate and cited instances in the recently-held Lok Sabha polls wherein similar symbols confused voters, affecting the party's electoral performance in certain constituencies.

The ECI had assigned the "man playing turha" symbol to the NCP (SP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls following a split within the party.

In its plea, the NCP (SP) requested the ECI to immediately withdraw or exclude the "Turhi/Trumpet/Tutari" symbol from the list of free symbols for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra, due in October this year.

The party stressed the importance of upholding the fairness and integrity of the electoral process to ensure free and fair elections.

Citing data from nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, the NCP (SP) emphasised how "deceptive" symbols had led to relatively unknown candidates gaining a significant number of votes.

In the recent Parliamentary polls, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP bagged 8 of the ten seats it had contested as a Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) constituent in Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha.

The party cited the example of Independent nominee Sanjay Gade who contested from the Satara seat on the Trumpet symbol and garnered 37,062 votes, which led to the defeat of NCP (SP) candidate Shashikant Shinde by a narrow margin of 32,771 votes.

Shinde bagged 5,38,363 votes against the winning candidate Udayanraje Bhosale of BJP who secured 5,71,134 votes. PTI ND NSK