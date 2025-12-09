NCP (SP) worker accused of breach of privilege of Council; Gorhe orders inquiry

Nagpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Deputy Chairman of the Maharashtra legislative council Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday ordered inquiry into a breach of privilege motion proposal against an NCP (SP) worker from Ahilyanagar for his alleged objectionable remarks.

The privilege committee of the Upper House shall look into the matter, she directed, while also asking police to conduct an inquiry.

MLC Pravin Darekar (BJP) tabled the motion proposal against NCP (SP) worker Suryakant More.

At a campaign rally on November 23 at Jamkhed, More made objectionable and disrespectful remarks about the council, its chairman and members, the BJP legislator alleged.

MLCs Anil Parab, Amol Mitkari, Vikram Kale, Manisha Kayande, Rajesh Rathod, Eknath Khadse, Krupal Tumane, Abhijeet Wanjari and Shashikant Shinde supported the breach of privilege motion proposal. PTI CLS KRK