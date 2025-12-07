NCP (SP) workers booked for protest outside EVM strongroom in Beed

Beed, Dec 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against a candidate of the NCP (SP) and 20 others for allegedly staging a protest outside the EVM strongroom and violating the election code of conduct in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Sunday.

The police on Friday registered a case in connection with the incident that took place outside the Parli Vaijnath Municipal Council building, where a strongroom for EVMs has been set up, an official said.

EVMs and control units used for the recently held municipal council elections have been kept in a strongroom in the council building, and on Wednesday night, a group of NCP (SP) workers allegedly gathered unlawfully at the building's gate, raised slogans and attempted to enter the premises, inspector Raghunath Nachan said.

Despite instructions from police to disperse, as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC were in force, they allegedly refused to leave, he said. PTI COR ARU