NCP (SP) workers protest in Latur against Manusmriti

Latur, May 31 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) workers on Friday protested in Latur alleging that the Maharashtra government had given the nod to add some verses of the Manusmriti in the state's school curriculum.

Workers of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP assembled at Gandhi Chowk and burnt copies of the Manusmriti, an ancient Hindu text which is opposed by some segments who claim it supports and promotes a rigid and discriminatory caste hierarchy.

The state government's move promotes caste division, superstition and societal discord, activist Umakant Dhavare alleged. PTI COR BNM