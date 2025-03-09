NCP (SP) workers stage protest at metro station in Pune; disrupt operations

Pune, Mar 9 (PTI) Workers of the NCP (SP) on Sunday staged a protest against the Maharashtra government disrupting operations at a metro station in Pune.

Protesters gathered at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) metro station around 1.30 pm, shouted slogans and came onto the tracks.

Protestors demanded jobs, free education at schools and colleges and free medicines at government hospitals, among other demands.

Some party workers also carried a bottle of petrol and threatened self-immolation, it was stated.

The police intervened, and the protest concluded in two hours. PTI COR ARU