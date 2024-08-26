NCP (SP) workers stage protest over sickle attack on Pune cop

Pune, Aug 26 (PTI) In the wake of the attack on a policeman with a sickle in Pune, the NCP (SP) staged a protest on Monday demanding the resignation of state Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis, claiming that the law and order situation in the city has deteriorated.

Assistant police inspector Ratnakar Gaikwad sustained a severe head injury after being attacked with a 'koyta' (sickle) in the Hadapsar area on Sunday after he tried to break up an argument between a man and some other persons.

Workers and local leaders of The NCP (SP) Pune city unit staged a protest outside the district collectorate.

"We demand that Fadnavis resign as home minister. Whenever he is the state home minister or chief minister, crimes increase. In cities like Pune, large quantities of drugs are seized. Crimes have increased because goons who are externed are in Fadnavis's convoy," the party's city unit chief Prashant Jagtap alleged.

The attack on a policeman shows that criminals have become emboldened, he said.

Speaking to reporters here, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the strictest action will be taken against the culprit who attacked the police officer.

"Police need to exert their power. Taking strong action against people with criminal antecedents is their main job," he said. PTI SPK ARU