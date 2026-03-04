NCP (SP)'s Jayant Patil demands seer’s apology over 'hurtful' remarks on Warkari scriptures

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil on Wednesday termed "deeply hurtful" the remarks purportedly made by Swami Govindadevgiri, the treasurer of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on Warkari scriptures and demanded his apology.

He also urged the government and members to respect the state's spiritual heritage.

Raising the issue in the legislative assembly, Patil said that characterising Dnyaneshwari, Bhagwat, and the abhangas (devotional poetry) of Sant Namdev and Sant Tukaram as mere commentaries or compilations was "deeply hurtful" to millions of devotees and the Warkari community.

He said these works are considered independent and socially transformative scriptures that promoted equality and devotion, and are held in the highest regard in Maharashtrian culture.

Patil said such descriptions risk sowing discord in society and called on the government to take note of the sentiments of the people and the Warkari sect. He urged retracting the statements and issuing an apology.

Warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal have taken a dim view of the remarks.

The government said a statement would be made. PTI MR NSK