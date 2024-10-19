NCP (SP)'s parliamentary board meets in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The parliamentary board of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) met here on Saturday to discuss prospective candidates for the next month's Maharashtra assembly elections, sources said.

Besides Pawar, the party's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, working president Supriya Sule and Harshvardhan Patil were among those present, they added.

Patil joined the NCP (SP) earlier this month after quitting the BJP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of the Opposition which comprises the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) is yet to finalise its seat-sharing arrangement.

The state will go to polls on November 20. PTI PR KRK