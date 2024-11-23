NCP (SP)'s Pathare defeats rival NCP's Sunil Tingre

Pune, Nov 23 (PTI) Bapusaheb Pathare of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Saturday defeated the rival NCP's Sunil Tingre in the Vadgaon Sheri assembly constituency in Pune city.

Pathare, who was trailing until the 15th round of counting, won the seat by 4,710 votes.

Tingre, the sitting MLA, was in news earlier this year when he faced allegations of involvement in shielding the minor driver whose Porsche car mowed down two people in Kalyani Nagar area. Tingre denied the allegations.

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar had, during the campaign, slammed him for "helping" the accused.

In 2019, Tingre, then the candidate of the united NCP, had defeated the BJP's Jagdish Mulik. PTI COR KRK