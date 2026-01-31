National

NCP submits letter on Sunetra Pawar's election as legislature party leader to CM Fadnavis

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Sunetra Pawar NCP

Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar, wife of late NCP chief Ajit Pawar's wife, leaves Vidhan Bhavan with party leader Praful Patel and others after the legislature party meeting, in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026.

Mumbai (PTI): The NCP, a constituent of the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, on Saturday submitted a letter on the election of Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Ajit Pawar, as its legislature party leader to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Sunetra Pawar is set to take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, replacing Ajit Pawar, who died in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Senior NCP leaders, including Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare and Chagan Bhujbal, met CM Fadnavis at 'Varsha', latter's official residence in south Mumbai, and handed over the letter to him.

Fadnavis will forward the letter to Governor Acharya Devvrat.

Sunetra Pawar was elected the NCP's legislature party leader during a meeting held in Mumbai on Saturday afternoon.

Governor Devvrat is scheduled to administer the oath of office and secrecy to her at 5 pm on Saturday.

NCP Ajit Pawar Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis ajit pawar NCP Sunetra Pawar Ajit Pawar plane crash