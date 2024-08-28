NCP to hold 'silent' demonstrations over collapse of Shivaji Maharaj statue

Mumbai, Aug 28 (PTI) The NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will stage 'silent' protests across Maharashtra on Thursday over the collapse of a statue of Shivaji Maharaj at a fort in Sindhudurg district.

The party will demand the installation of a stronger and larger statue of the 17th Century king at the same spot, a functionary said.

The move assumes significance given that the NCP is one of the three constituents in the Mahayuti government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and considering the potential political ramifications amid huge outrage caused by the collapse of the statue.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Pawar apologised to the people of Maharashtra for the collapse of the statue and assured action against guilty, whether officials or contractors.

NCP office-bearers and workers will assemble at the statues of Shivaji Maharaj in respective talukas and districts to observe a silent protest for an hour commencing at 11 AM on Thursday. NCP workers will submit a list of their demands to tehsildars or district collectors, a party functionary said.

"Those responsible for the poor quality work that led to the fall of Shivaji Maharaj's statue should face strict punishment. Shivaji Maharaj's significant efforts to build the country's navy makes him the father of the navy. The party will demand the installation of a stronger and larger statue of Shivaji Maharaj at the same fort," he added.

Following the collapse of the 35-foot-tall statue of Shivaji Maharaj on August 26, months after it was unveiled by PM Modi, police booked the contractor after the state Public Works Department (PWD) claimed poor quality of the construction work. PTI ND NSK