NCP to meet CM to discuss poll strategy, says Tatkare; cites need to keep Mahayuti alliance intact

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party president Sunil Tatkare on Friday said leaders from his party will meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the strategy for polls to 29 municipal corporations slated for January 15.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party are the main constituents of the ruling Mahayuti in the state.

Tatkare told reporters he had reviewed the NCP's preparedness in the urban areas that will go to polls on January 15, adding that he would consult Pawar, also the deputy CM, in this regard.

"We will have a meeting with CM Fadnavis soon on how to proceed further as Mahayuti alliance. All efforts will be made to keep the Mahayuti intact," Tatkare said.

Tatkare admitted that BJP and Shiv Sena are in talks for seat sharing in many civic bodies.

"I have also called up BJP leaders who are handling the elections. There are always several rounds of talks," he said.

Tatkare emphasised there is no proposal to contest the civic polls with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) despite some local leaders having spoken about it.