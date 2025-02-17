NCP to organise 'Swarajya Week' from Feb 19-27 to mark Shivaji anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party will organise 'Swarajya Week' from February 19 to 27 and host several programmes to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 'Swarajya Week' event will be flagged off on February 19 by Deputy Chief Minister Pawar at Shivneri Fort, state unit chief Sunil Tatkare at Padmadurg Fort and minister Aditi Tatkare at Raigad Fort, said NCP spokesperson Anand Paranjpye.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "As part of Swarajya Week, various programmes will be held from February 19 to 27 under the tagline 'To The People's State, The Jijau's Shivba's State'. During the week, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Sant Gadge Baba Jayanti, and Marathi Language Day will be observed. We will showcase Maharashtra's pride and prestige." The aim is to showcase the NCP's governance model, which is inspired by the legendary warrior-king's concept of "people's rule", he added.

A rally has been organised in Mumbai from Dadar to Chembur at 4pm, which will be attended by the party's working president Praful Patel, senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Nawab Malik as well as MLA Sana Malik.

"A 'selfie with fort' initiative will also be launched. We will organise lectures on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's governance model, and have exhibitions of historical paintings, books and artefacts. The NCP's women's wing will conduct several activities under 'Rajmata Jijau's Shivba' programme. It will include rangoli competitions, historical songs, and Powadas. A drive to install portraits of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijamata in each house will also be carried out," he said.

There will also be fort-cleaning drives for youth and students in collaboration with the Fort Conservation department, while ministers will visit important forts like Panhala, Harishchandragad, Sinhagad, Salher, Purandar, Pratapgad, Naldurg, and Daulatabad (Devagiri), Paranjpye said.

A public speaking and essay competition will be held on the theme 'The People's State-Shivaji's Vision', while the NCP Minority Cell will host a lecture titled 'Shivaji: The King of All', he added. PTI MR BNM