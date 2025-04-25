NCP to start yatra to mark Maharashtra Foundation Day: Tatkare

Latur, Apr 25 (PTI) The NCP will start a special campaign from April 28 to mark the Foundation Day of Maharashtra, which is observed on May 1, party MP Sunil Tatkare said on Friday.

Under the 'Gadkille Mati aani Nadyanche Jalkumbh Yatra', soil from forts and water from rivers will be carried in celebratory processions in Marathwada region, he said.

"The yatra will start in Hingoli and pass through important cultural and historic locations including Aundha Nagnath, Ziro Phata (Parbhani), Wasmat, Nanded, Loha, Kandhar, and halt at Jalkot. On April 29, the yatra will travel through Udgir, Latur, Ausa, Umarga, and Naldurg and reach Tuljapur. On April 30, it will move through Badnapur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar before proceeding to Mumbai," he said.

Meanwhile, he slammed Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske for his statement that tourists who had never travelled in an aircraft before were being brought back to Maharashtra by flight after the Pahalgam attack.

"Forty-five from Wardha and Nagpur had gone (to Jammu Kashmir) through the railway. They were staying in a CRPF camp. Forty-five people are such who had never travelled in a flight before. Arrangements were made by Eknath Shinde to bring them back home," Mhaske had said on Thursday.

Tatkare said leaders like Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde are known to step up during such crises.

"Making political statements at such a time is not only unfortunate but disrespectful," Tatkare asserted.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, Shinde's Shiv Sena and BJP are part of the ruling Mahayuti. PTI COR BNM