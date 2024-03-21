NCP urges Shinde to restrain Shiv Sena’s Shivtare in interest of ruling alliance in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Mar 21 (PTI) The NCP on Thursday urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to immediately restrain his Shiv Sena colleague Vijay Shivtare, who has been criticising Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in the interest of the ruling alliance.

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP, BJP and Shinde’s Sena comprise the ruling coalition – Mahayuti – in the state.

Addressing a press conference here, NCP spokesperson Umesh Patil said Shivtare’s non-stop rants against Ajit Pawar will upset their workers and eventually hurt the prospects of the ruling alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state, which elects 48 MPs.

“BJP and NCP have fought elections against each other earlier. Now these parties and Shiv Sena are together and every seat is important as we share the common agenda of ensuring a third term for PM Modi,” he said.

Shivtare, a former Sena MLA from Purandar, has announced that he would contest the Lok Sabha election from Baramati, the home turf of NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s family, as an Independent candidate.

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar is most likely to be the candidate from Baramati against her sister-in-law and sitting MP Supriya Sule, which could turn it into a high-profile contest.

During a meeting with Shivtare on Monday, CM Shinde apparently tried to persuade his colleague to withdraw from the fray, but the latter didn’t give him any assurance.

Patil demanded that Shivtare be asked to stop his campaign against Ajit Pawar. “Shinde did speak to him but Shivtare refuses to stop. It is not in the interest of the alliance. If this continues, will NCP workers campaign for Shiv Sena candidates,” he asked.

Shivtare has claimed he will contest the polls from Baramati to free the constituency from the Pawars. PTI MR NR