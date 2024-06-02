NCP wins three Assembly seats in Arunachal; significant step to regain national status, says Patel

Mumbai, Jun 2 (PTI) The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party won three seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly polls, results of which were declared on Saturday.

In a statement, the party hailed the leadership of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Pawar and Praful Patel, with the latter taking to social media platform X to assert that the victory was a "significant step on our journey to regain national party status".

The BJP returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row after winning 46 seats in the 60-member assembly, Election Commission officials said during the day.

Apart from the BJP, the National People's Party (NPEP) won five seats, the NCP three, the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) two, the Congress one and Independents three.

"Our newly elected MLAs Nikil Kamin, Likha Soni, and Toku Tatum are poised to make substantial contributions to the state's development and political landscape," the NCP party said in a statement.

The NCP, which garnered 10.06 percent of the total vote, is dedicated to upholding democratic values and promoting socio-economic development across India under the leadership of Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, the statement added.

In a message on X, Patel said, "The success marks a significant step on our journey to regain national party status. With previous victories in Maharashtra, Nagaland and now Arunachal Pradesh, we are just one state away from achieving our goal." Assembly elections were held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls in the north eastern state on April 19. Counting for the state's two Lok Sabha seats will take place on June 4. PTI MR BNM