NCP won't tolerate attempts to create communal discord in Maharashtra: Ajit

Jalna, Jan 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Monday that the NCP is committed to secular politics and won't allow attempts to spread religious hatred in the state.

Advertisment

He said the NCP, led by him, would not appoint tainted individuals in the party.

"Maharashtra has always stood as a beacon of progressive thought and social harmony. NCP stands for unity and secularism. We won't tolerate those sowing seeds of hatred in different communities and engaging in divisive politics," Pawar said after inaugurating the NCP district office in Jalna.

He said the NCP will not allow persons with the bad reputation and tainted individuals to join the party.

Advertisment

"I urge party members not to include tainted individuals in our party," he added.

Pawar urged ineligible women beneficiaries of Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to voluntarily withdraw as the scheme is designed for economically disadvantaged women.

"Those who pay income tax are also availing of the benefits of the monthly cash transfer scheme. They should give up the benefit on their own," he said.

Advertisment

Pawar said eligible beneficiaries would receive their monthly allowances next month.

He criticised the Opposition for their alleged convenient stand on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

"When they (opposition parties) win elections in Karnataka and West Bengal, they praise EVMs. But when they lose, they blame the same machines," Pawar said.

Advertisment

He exhorted NCP workers to get ready for the local bodies' elections. PTI COR NSK