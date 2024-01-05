NCP worker accuses BJP MLA of hitting him at Pune event attended by Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Pune, Jan 5 (PTI) An office bearer of the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP on Friday accused BJP MLA Sunil Kamble of hitting him during an event at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, a charge denied by the latter even as a purported video of a slapping incident went viral on social media.

In the video, Pune Cantonment MLA Kamble can be seen coming down the steps and slapping a person who comes in the way. The identity of the person could not be ascertained though sources said he was a policeman.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was also present at the function in Sassoon Hospital.

Meanwhile, Jitendra Satav, office bearer of the Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, claimed Kamble had hit him at the event. Satav also claimed Kamble hit a police personnel.

Satav submitted a complaint with Bundgarden police, with senior inspector Santosh Patil confirming receipt of the former's application and said it was being looked into.

Denying the allegations, Kamble said,"I did not assault anyone. I was coming down the steps when someone came in the way. I pushed him and went ahead." He also said he did not know who Satav was and there was no question of assaulting him. PTI SPK BNM BNM