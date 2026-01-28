NCP workers recall Ajit Pawar's last visit to Nanded for Jan 25 Sikh event

Nanded, Jan 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's visit to a Sikh congregation in Nanded on January 25 turned out to be his last to the city in the Marathwada region.

Pawar attended the 'Hind Di Chadar' ceremony held here to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present at the event.

Upon arriving in Nanded, Pawar offered prayers at Sachkhand Gurdwara. He later attended the main ceremony and interacted with the people, local NCP workers said.

On Wednesday morning, Pawar and four other persons on board an aircraft were killed after it crashed near the Baramati airport in Pune district.

NCP workers and local MLA Prataprao Patil Chikhalikar broke down while mourning the loss of Pawar, whom they hailed as a leader of the masses who always cared for the party activists and responded to their calls promptly. PTI COR NSK