NCPA to begin five-month season of its off-campus initiative of live public performances

Mumbai, Nov 8 (PTI) The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) has announced the fourth season of its annual community outreach initiative, 'NCPA@ThePark, that will present live performances across key locations in the city.

Advertisment

Organised in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 'NCPA@ThePark' will begin on Saturday at the Bandra Fort Amphitheatre with singer Vishwajeet Borwankar's performance.

The Mumbai-based vocalist and composed will present a concert of Bollywood classics, folk, Sufi, fusion, and contemporary music.

Dominique-N-Jazz Republic will take the evening forward with Dominique Cerejo on vocals, Rahul Wadhwani on keyboards, Shashank Das on bass and Adrian D'souza on drums to present an eclectic mix of classic jazz tunes including swing, bossa nova and samba rhythms.

Advertisment

"The NCPA is delighted to announce an ambitious season of the ‘NCPA@thePark’, to spread the joy of live performances beyond its campus for the next five months in parks across Mumbai. The NCPA continues to receive an encouraging response from the audience each year towards this riveting initiative.

"It has always been our endeavour to make the performing arts accessible to the public and this initiative, supported by partners like the BMC and Westside, make it possible. We look forward to welcoming residents of the city to join us with their friends and family in this celebration as we promote the performing arts and strengthen communities in Mumbai and beyond," Khushroo N Suntook, chairman, NCPA, told PTI.

The 'NCPA@thePark’ will be running every weekend till March next year across parks located in different parts of the city, featuring an array of live performances ranging from dance, international music, western classical music, Indian music, and theatre.

Advertisment

On November 16, 'No Strings Attached' band will perform at Narali Baug in Dadar. The five-member band is known for their renditions of retro, jazz, funk, rock, pop, and Bollywood music.

The event will be open and free of cost for public across all ages. PTI MAH MAH BK BK