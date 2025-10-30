NCPA@ThePark makes Delhi debut with Symphony Orchestra of India on November 2

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The National Centre for the Performing Arts will make the Delhi debut of its community outreach initiative, NCPA@ThePark, with a free-for-all performance by the Symphony Orchestra of India on November 2 at Travancore Palace here.

The NCPA@ThePark, an initiative that began in March 2022 with an aim to make art accessible, will bring the Baroque brilliance of Vivaldi, lively waltzes and Hungarian dances from the Romantic era, and the music of American legend Frank Sinatra to Delhi’s music lovers.

The evening will open with members of the SOI, the country's first and only professional orchestra, taking audiences on a western classical musical journey through the eras - from the intricate Baroque brilliance of Vivaldi to the passion of the Romantic age, culminating in a vibrant tribute to Frank Sinatra with two of his most iconic songs.

It will be followed by the city's own 'The Revisit Project', a jazz-funk ensemble, takes centre stage with "Greatest Composers of Hindi Cinema" - an energetic homage to R D Burman, A R Rahman, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, where rhythm meets Bollywood nostalgia.

The city, however, has been a challenge for artistes and orchestral performances due to the lack of an adequate concert hall to support the technical needs of a large-scale orchestra.

Addressing the limitations, Khushroo N Suntook, chairman, NCPA, said that while there remains scope “for an acoustically advanced venue suited to professional orchestral and theatrical performances”, the SOI has always received an enthusiastic response to its concerts here.

“Delhi is the nation’s capital and one of its most culturally vibrant cities… Our NCPA@thePark series has been among our most popular presentations, warmly received by audiences in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and we are delighted to now bring this experience to Delhi,” he told PTI.

Suntook added that given the open-air and informal setting, the SOI will perform a repertoire that connects with a wider audience.

“...yet we take great care to ensure that the quality and acoustic integrity remain at par with the standards expected of orchestral performances.” The string quartet of the SOI earlier performed a tribute concert in memory of Professor Samaresh Chatterji at CD Deshmukh Auditorium at India International Centre here on July 8.

Suntook added that the NCPA@ThePark initiative reflects NCPA’s vision of taking performances to the public – “creating shared experiences that bring communities together through the power of live art”.

"At the NCPA, we believe that art should be accessible to everyone, not confined to concert halls alone. The NCPA is delighted to take yet another promising edition of the initiative to one of the country's culturally flourishing cities - Delhi, to spread the joy of live performances beyond Mumbai," he said.