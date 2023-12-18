NCPCR asks K'taka police to probe incident where SC students forced to clean septic tank

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR has directed the Karnataka police to probe the reported incident where Scheduled Caste students were allegedly forced to clean a septic tank used for human waste disposal.

Advertisment

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a letter addressed to the Kolar Deputy Commissioner, expressed deep concern over the gravity of the reported incident and sought an action taken report within three days from the date of receipt of the communication.

It urged immediate action against those found guilty in the matter.

The Commission sought the invoking of Section 13(1) of the CPCR Act, 2005, Section 17 of the RTE Act, 2009, and Section 75 of the JJ Act, 2015, to ensure a comprehensive and thorough investigation.

The NCPCR further directed authorities to conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident and take necessary action against individuals found guilty. The Commission emphasised the seriousness of the matter and called for a prompt and transparent investigation.

The NCPCR has requested an action taken report within three days from the date of receipt of the letter issued on Monday. PTI UZM RT RT