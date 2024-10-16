NCPCR asks road transport ministry to regulate unorganised vehicle repair shops to curb child labour

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has urged the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to regulate unorganised automobile repair shops to curb child labour.

In a letter dated October 4, NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo cited the 52nd Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles, and Skill Development on National Policy on Child Labour, which highlighted the presence of child labour in the unregulated automobile repair sector.

The committee's report noted that the automobile industry, with its organised and unorganised sectors, plays a critical role in India's economy but remains largely unmonitored, especially in informal roadside repair shops.

It specifically raised concerns about the involvement of children in these activities, calling for stricter regulations.

The NCPCR has requested the ministry to ensure that vendors involved in repair work are registered with the Regional Transport Offices and that companies in the sector take responsibility for repair services, rather than outsourcing to third parties.

The letter also emphasized the need for states to issue necessary notifications to regulate these shops and eliminate child labour in the sector.

The NCPCR also included recommendations for monitoring the supply of automobile spare parts, aiming to prevent child labour in manufacturing and servicing activities.