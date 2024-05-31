NCPCR chief proposes cooperative shelters for rehabilitation of street children in Thane

Thane, May 31 (PTI) NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo has proposed setting up cooperative shelters to rehabilitate street children and their families in Maharashtra's Thane district.

As per a release issued by the district administration on Friday, Kanoongo emphasised the urgent need for concerted efforts to ensure permanent rehabilitation of street children and their families.

The chief of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) presided over a meeting held at the Collector's office on Wednesday.

Highlighting the collaborative efforts initiated since 2016, Kanoongo stressed the necessity of sustainable rehabilitation for children and their families.

Municipal corporations and municipalities need to take proactive steps, including enhancing financial capacity and facilitating school enrollment for street children, he said.

Kanoongo proposed the establishment of "cooperative shelters" as an effective solution, citing a successful project in Bhopal.

He urged officials from the Women and Child Development Department to visit such projects, study their methodologies, and replicate them in Thane district, the release stated. PTI COR ARU