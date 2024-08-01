NCPCR demands action on alleged gang-rape case in Ayodhya

New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognizance of a disturbing case involving the alleged gang-rape of a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya by a local political leader and his associates, the apex child rights body NCPCR demanded stringent action against the accused.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a letter addressed to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) in Ayodhya highlighted the severity of the allegations, which include the making of a video of the assault.

According to media reports, the girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men, one of whom is purportedly linked to the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The NCPCR, mandated under the Commission for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005, and the POCSO Act, 2012, to protect child rights and monitor related legal frameworks, has requested immediate and thorough action.

The Commission's letter stressed the importance of maintaining the victim's confidentiality and outlines the necessary steps for legal proceedings.

The SSP of Ayodhya has been asked to submit a detailed report within three working days.

The report should include a verified copy of the First Information Report (FIR) registered in the case, a detailed account of the actions taken against the accused, a verified copy of the victim's medical report and a verified copy of the victim's statements under Section 164 CrPC, the NCPCR said in the letter.

Additionally, the SSP is required to provide details of the steps taken for the treatment and rehabilitation of the victim.

The NCPCR has issued this directive, urging swift justice and comprehensive support for the victim.