NCPCR identifies deficiencies in juvenile justice system, encourages use of Baal Swaraj-CCL Portal

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) The apex child rights body NCPCR on Thursday highlighted several deficiencies in the juvenile justice system as it urged states and union territories to use its 'Baal Swaraj-CCL Portal' for proper rehabilitation of children in conflict with the law (CCLs).

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) urged all District Child Protection Units (DCPUs) to start using the portal immediately and update new and existing cases within seven days.

In a letter addressed to the principal secretaries of Women and Child Development departments across all states and union territories, the NCPCR stressed the critical need to address systemic issues in the rehabilitation of CCLs.

The commission identified key inadequacies, including the lack of timely legal aid for CCLs, delays in granting bail, and the non-preparation of Social Investigation Reports and Individual Care Plans.

These reports are vital for assessing the rehabilitation needs of CCLs, yet many states have failed to complete them as required under the Juvenile Justice Act, the letter pointed out.

Additionally, many CCLs have not received their basic legal entitlements for rehabilitation and restoration, despite the clear provisions outlined in the law, it added.

The NCPCR noted that these failures undermine the rehabilitation process for CCLs and can potentially lead to increased recidivism.

To combat these challenges, the 'Baal Swaraj-CCL Portal' has been designed as a real-time monitoring system, enabling stakeholders such as DCPUs and State Child Protection Societies (SCPS) to track the progress of CCLs, ensure timely interventions, and guarantee that they receive education, vocational training, psychological support, and legal aid, the commission said.

This initiative aims to address the persistent challenges in the juvenile justice system and ensure the successful reintegration of CCLs into society, it said.

The letter emphasised that the responsibility to rehabilitate children in conflict with the law is shared across various agencies, including the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Legal Aid Services, and state-level child rights bodies.

To maintain accountability, the NCPCR said it will quarterly analyse data on the rehabilitation progress and submit annual reports to Parliament. PTI UZM RPA