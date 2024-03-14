NCPCR objects to collaboration between NIOS, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind

New Delhi: The NCPCR has sought an explanation from the National Institute of Open Schooling over its collaboration with Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind following a complaint alleging violations of educational norms.

In a letter to the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) chairperson, the apex child rights body highlighted concerns over the establishment of the Jamiat Open School, purportedly catering to madrasa students and supported by NIOS.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) expressed reservations about the initiative, citing potential conflicts with established educational laws and regulations.

According to the correspondence, the commission underscored the significance of protecting children's rights, particularly in education, and emphasised its mandate to oversee the effective implementation of various child protection laws, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice Act, and the Right to Education Act.

The complaint brought to the attention of the NCPCR alleges that Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, with assistance from NIOS, established the Jamiat Open School to provide "mainstream" education to madrasa students.

The complaint has raised concerns regarding the impact of such collaborations on students in madrasas.

In response to the allegations, the NCPCR has requested a comprehensive report from NIOS, seeking details of any agreements or Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

The commission has also sought information on the fee structure for students enrolled in the Jamiat Open School, as well as the extent of funding received by Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind and NIOS's involvement in such financial transactions.

The NCPCR has further questioned the necessity of offering education through open schooling for elementary levels, arguing that it is in conflict with the Right to Education Act, which guarantees free and compulsory education for all children.

The commission has urged NIOS to discontinue such courses and facilitate the enrolment of affected children in formal schooling systems.

The NCPCR has given NIOS seven days to respond to the allegations and provide details of the actions taken in response.