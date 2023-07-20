NCPCR seeks detailed probe into killing of four people in Jodhpur

New Delhi: Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought expeditious and detailed investigation by the Rajasthan Police into the killing of four members of a family, including a six-month-old child, in Jodhpur.

The four were killed and their bodies set ablaze by unidentified persons in Rajasthan's Osian on Wednesday, police said.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written to Commissioner of Police, Jodhpur, about the status of the investigation, details of the child, copy of FIR and postmortem report.

The NCPCR said it has further sought a detailed action taken report.

A 19-year-old man, who is related to the family, is suspected to be behind the murders and has been detained, police said.