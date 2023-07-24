NCPCR seeks FIR against CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali for blaming minor for assaulting Manipur women

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR has sought the registration of an FIR against three people, including CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, for allegedly falsely identifying and accusing a 14-year-old boy as one of the perpetrators responsible for publicly assaulting two women in Manipur in the May 4 viral video. On Sunday, Ali posted a picture of two men dressed in RSS attire along with a screenshot from the viral video claiming that the duo were involved in the incident in which a mob stripped and paraded the two women. The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), in a notice to Manipur police, said it is in receipt of complaint pertaining to disclosing of the identity of the minor boy by three individuals, including Subhashini Ali -- a member of the Polit Burea Communist Party of India (Marxist) -- alleging the said boy as perpetrator in the recent incident of Manipur. Furthermore, it has also been informed to the Commission that the dissemination of pictures of the minor has caused mental trauma and he is in the state of shock. The Commission said it is requested to investigate the matter urgently in order to lodge an FIR against the said perpetrators at once. More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tension further mounted last week after a video purportedly shot on May 4 surfaced online, showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side. PTI UZM SRY SRY