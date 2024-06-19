NCPCR seeks medical examination of children rescued from MP distillery, fresh FIRs

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Days after the rescue of 59 children from a Madhya Pradesh distillery, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sought detailed medical examinations for all of them and fresh FIRs under relevant laws for those missing.

Thirty-nine 39 boys and 19 girls were rescued from the distillery in Raisen district. Apex child rights body National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the Association of Voluntary Action, also known as Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA), led the crackdown on the Som Distillery on Saturday, according to a statement.

The NCPCR's investigation revealed evidence of hazardous working conditions. It said many children exhibited burns on their hands from exposure to chemicals, indicating unsafe and exploitative practices within the facility. The commission expressed concerns over the physical and psychological impact of such conditions on the children.

The commission has issued a detailed letter to the district magistrate of Raisen and the superintendent of police, highlighting egregious violations of child labour laws at distilleries in the district.

The NCPCR's letter also highlighted inappropriate conduct by officials, including an attempt by an excise officer to justify the presence of children at the distillery which was dismissed. This led to the suspension of the officer by the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, reflecting the seriousness with which the state views such lapses.

In response to these findings, the NCPCR has demanded immediate actions such as comprehensive medical examinations for all children found at the distillery, filing of fresh FIRs under relevant sections of the IPC and the Juvenile Justice Act for the missing children and disciplinary measures against officials responsible for negligence.

Additionally, the commission asked for detailed documentation on SOM High School, including registration, affiliation and enrollment records, to ascertain the extent of school resources misuse.