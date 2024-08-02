NCPCR seeks urgent report from Delhi govt on minor's death at Asha Kiran

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Apex child rights body NCPCR on Friday demanded a detailed report on the recent death of a minor at Asha Kiran, a Delhi government-run home for mentally challenged people.

Fourteen inmates, including one child, died at Asha Kiran in July.

In a letter to the Delhi chief secretary, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) called for immediate action and submission of a fact-finding report within 48 hours.

Priyank Kanoongo, the NCPCR chairperson, emphasised the gravity of the situation and said, "It is imperative to ensure that such incidents do not recur and the safety of all children in such homes is guaranteed." The commission sought documents such as details of the dead child, copies of medical, post-mortem and Forensic Science Laboratory reports, copy of the FIR, present case status, and steps taken by the city government to ensure the safety of all children in the home, along with their current medical reports, to be included in the submission.

Asha Kiran is a facility for the mentally challenged under the Delhi government's social welfare department.

The department is currently without a head following the resignation of Raaj Kumar Anand. PTI UZM SZM