NCPCR to dispatch team to probe Thane sexual-assault case; questions delay in lodging FIR

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) will dispatch a team to Thane in Maharashtra following the alleged sexual assault of a four-year-old girl in a school in the district. The apex child rights body has also questioned the delay in the registration of an FIR in the matter.

The incident has sparked outrage, particularly due to a reported delay by the local police in lodging the First Information Report (FIR).

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took to social media to express his distress over the incident and announced that a team would be dispatched to investigate the matter.

He questioned why police made the victim's parents wait for 12 hours to get an FIR lodged.

"I will personally monitor the investigation, and ensure that all negligent police officers are punished," Kanoongo said in a post on X.

Parents, outraged by the incident, have staged protests, including a rail blockade, demanding immediate and stringent action against those responsible.

On August 17, police arrested an attendant of the school located in Thane's Badlapur for allegedly abusing two girls studying in the kindergarten, aged three and four years. According to the complaint, the accused abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The girls had told their parents that the attendant had touched them inappropriately, following which a complaint was filed and a case registered against him under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was later arrested, police said. PTI UZM RC